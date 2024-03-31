The end of Holy Week in Jalisco was marred by a shooting that broke out during a tourist tour in Tequila. According to reports, three people were injured in the attack.

Ricardo Sánchez Beruben, Security Coordinator, reported through social networks that the incident, which took place during the afternoon, originated as a result of a fight between those attending the tourist tour. The situation intensified with the appearance of firearm detonations, causing chaos and panic among those present.

As a result of the shooting, Three people were injured and were rushed to the Magdalena Regional Hospital. to receive specialized medical care. Although the severity of the injuries is unknown, the community remains on alert in the face of this worrying event.

Response of the authorities to violence

The Local authorities have deployed a security operation in the area to investigate the incident and guarantee the safety of citizens and tourists. A prompt response is expected from the authorities to clarify what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

The shooting in Tequila, known to be a popular tourist destination in Jalisco, has generated concern in the local community and the tourism industry. However, the influx of tourism is expected to continue in this second week of vacation.