Shooting Police were shot at Seinäjoki railway station

Police announced at four o’clock in the morning the operation was over.

Police officers towards was shot at night at Seinäjoki railway station. The Ostrobothnian police said a little after two o’clock On Twitterthat a police operation is underway at Seinäjoki railway station, which prompted people to avoid moving around the area.

Police reported at four o’clock in the morning that the operation was over and that the man had shot towards the police during the situation. The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. According to police, no one was injured in what happened.

The police operation also affected train traffic traveling through Seinäjoki. In the morning, VR said that the Intercity train from Helsinki to Kemijärvi is more than two hours late due to official measures.