Washington, DC.- The police reported that this Tuesday a shooting In front of one mortuaryWashington, DC, leaving several people shot.

the shooting began around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Stewart Funeral Home in northeast Washingtonreported New York Post.

So far it is not known how many people had been shot or if there are fatalities.

Police have also not confirmed whether the shooting It’s related to the funeral home.

According to a WUSA9 reporter on the scene, he reported that a man was walking down the street wearing a blood-soaked T-shirt.

Notably, police urged those in the area to be on the lookout for a fleeing green vehicle from the scene.

Likewise, the police informed that several streets surrounding the undertaker they were closed as the investigation unfolded.