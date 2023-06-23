Shooting on the set | The gunman in the movie Rust is accused of tampering with evidence

According to the email leaked by the defense lawyer, the investigation of the case has been handled in an inferior manner. The case investigator has submitted his resignation.

Western movie Rust’s prop assistant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in addition to manslaughter, they are now also accused of tampering with evidence, they say, among other things The New York Times and BBC.

Gutierrez-Reed was the gunman on the New Mexico set in October 2021 when the actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot by a cameraman Halyna Hutchins killing and injuring the pilot Joel Souza.

According to prosecutors, on the day of the shooting, Gutierrez-Reed had given narcotics to another person to avoid criminal charges. Gutierrez-Reed has denied both charges.

Eyewitnesses previously reported that Gutierrez-Reed was drinking heavily and smoking marijuana while filming was underway. Prosecutors say it’s likely that Gutierrez-Reed was hung-overas he charged onto the stage.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles has demanded that the manslaughter charge be dismissed. He claims that the prosecutors have handled the investigation poorly. He has also claimed that prosecutors are trying to smear him.

The According to the New York Times, there has been a rift between prosecutors and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico.

Previously investigated the case Robert Shilling tendered his resignation after being removed from the investigation. Shilling reported the investigation to prosecutors.

According to Shilling’s email sent to the prosecutors on Tuesday, the investigation has been handled in an inferior manner.

“The actions of the sheriff’s office during and after the preliminary investigations are reprehensible and unprofessional. Neither I nor 200 other better criminal investigators could have cleaned up the mess you were given in October 2022,” Shilling wrote in his email, according to the BBC and The New York Times.

The email was released by Bowles, who prosecutors accidentally sent the message to. Shilling has declined to comment on the matter.

Also Baldwin was previously charged with manslaughter. His charge was rejected in April, when new evidence that emerged at the time appeared to show that the gun he used had been modified before being delivered to the set.

However, Baldwin can be charged again if it can be proven that the gun was not defective. From the beginning, Baldwin has denied being responsible for the death.

Filming of the film resumed after a year and a half break in April. Its production has been moved from New Mexico to Montana.