Shooting on the set | Alec Baldwin was again charged with manslaughter

Actor Alec Baldwin has again been charged with manslaughter, they say, among other things The New York Times magazine and NBC News – television channel.

The case is related to a situation that happened in 2021, where the cinematographer of the film Rust died. Baldwin rehearsed the scene with a handgun that was supposed to have only bang charges. There was a real bullet in the gun.

The charges were handed down Friday after a New Mexico grand jury found prosecutors' case strong enough. In order to bring charges, eight of the twelve members of the jury are in favor of it.

Manslaughter in New Mexico carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

Baldwin was also previously charged with manslaughter, but that charge was dismissed in April. The film crew's gunsmith, who was responsible for the guns and ammunition during filming, was also charged with manslaughter.