Shooting on the set | Actor Alec Baldwin may face new charges

October 17, 2023
in World Europe
The manslaughter charge brought against the actor was dismissed in April.

Actor Alec Baldwin may end up in the dock again because of the shooting incident that happened on the set of the film, the prosecutors of the case said on Tuesday.

A grand jury will decide in the coming months whether to bring new charges against Baldwin.

At the beginning of the year, Baldwin was charged with manslaughter after he shot a cameraman during the rehearsals of the Western film Rust in October 2021. Baldwin practiced the scene with a handgun, which was supposed to have only bangs. There was a real bullet in the gun.

The charge was dismissed in April.

Now the prosecutors say that the investigation revealed new information, based on which they believe that Baldwin is responsible for the cameraman’s death.

Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger. Experts hired by prosecutors have concluded that Baldwin must have somehow pulled the trigger for the gun to go off.

