Shooting on the set | Actor Alec Baldwin again denies charges of wrongful death

For a long time American actress of the line Alec Baldwin denies new charges of wrongful death on the set of the film in 2021, when Rust– the cinematographer of the film Halyna Hutchins died. Baldwin rehearsed the scene with a handgun that was supposed to have only bang charges. There was a real bullet in the gun.

Baldwin has denied firing the gun. Baldwin was also previously charged with manslaughter, but the charge was dismissed.

Baldwin's latest response to the accusation was reported on Wednesday.

The accusations was filed in January after a grand jury in the state of New Mexico found prosecutors' case strong enough.

The case is scheduled to be heard in state court on Thursday.

