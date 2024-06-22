Shooting on the beach in Brindisi: a dispute escalates, families flee

Shooting inside a beach establishment on the coast of Brindisi. An argument between umbrella neighbors escalated until a man pulled out a gun firing shots. There was a commotion on the beach; There were many people present, including many children. Two people were injured and taken to hospital. Officers from the police squad and the flying squad of the Brindisi police station arrived on site. The details of the people involved are not yet known, investigations are underway. The officers are listening to numerous witnesses.