One death and three injuries have been the tragic result of a brawl that occurred this last morning between gypsy residents of Puente Genil who clashed with firearms and knives in the middle of a public street around 1:00 a.m. this New Year’s Eve.

Sources from the Armed Institute have confirmed to ABC that the agents who are at the scene of the events trying clarify what happened They have opened an investigation without, for the moment, proceeding to arrest the author or possible authors of the death of this man, which occurred around 2:00 am. The first data that ABC has been able to collect points to the area of ​​Bailén Street.

The hypothesis that is being considered for the origin of the brawl is the confrontation between two clans that could be related to illicit activities, according to sources close to the investigation.

The lifeless body of this man has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of the City of Justice of Córdoba while the injured were transferred to the Reina Sofía University Hospital without their condition being revealed at the moment.









The neighbors alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center that a fire was taking place. fight on public roads between a large number of people and that gunshots had been heard, so someone could be injured.

Several patrols from the Civil Guard, Local Police and sanitary equipment who certified the death of a man and transferred the three injured to the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba.