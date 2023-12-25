Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/25/2023 – 10:57

Shooting in Bonsucesso, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, left nine people injured this Sunday (24), Christmas Eve. All of them were sent to be treated at the Bonsucesso General Hospital.

The press office of the Secretary of State for Military Police reported that military police officers from the Police Battalion in Vias Expressas spotted a car in a suspicious attitude leaving the Complexo da Maré, in the north zone of Rio. According to the police officers, when ordering an stopped, men who were inside the vehicle immediately fired firearms at the police. They hit three vehicles that were passing by.

A police vehicle was also hit by gunfire in the front, and its tires were punctured. There was a confrontation between criminals and police and the suspects managed to escape.

“It is important to highlight that policing in the region had already been reinforced since yesterday, when in the same region, an attempted theft of a vehicle was recorded on Avenida Brasil, near the Community of Vila do João, a location close to the incident.” , said the PM.