It opened fire inside the State University of Michigan, USA, killing three and wounding five. Then he shot himself and took his own life.

“There is no longer a threat to the campus,” said interim deputy police chief Chris Rozman, who intervened with his team to neutralize yet another shooting in a US school or university complex. Excited moments in two different locations on the campus, with hundreds of agents who gathered in the area to look for the armed man.

The deceased suspect has not been identified and police are unsure if he had any connection to the university. The first shots were fired at Berkey Hall, a building at the gates of the complex, then more shots were heard near the Michigan State University Union Building.

“The police and the rescuers – reported Rozman . they acted quickly. We took care of the victims in both places.”

Of the five injured in hospital, some would be in danger of life. The authorities did not specify whether they were students or university staff.

“We are relieved that we no longer have an active threat on campus – said the deputy chief of police – but we realize that the community will take a long time to recover from what happened today”.

The State University of Michigan campus hosts 50,000 students: activities have been suspended for 48 hours, the police have asked students not to show up at the university.



