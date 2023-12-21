Shooting of Prague | Yrjö Lauranto, who teaches at the faculty that was targeted by the shooter: The atmosphere is shocked

The students have been shocked by the shooting, says Yrjö Lauranto, a Finn who teaches at Kaarle University.

The Czech Republic A Finn studying at Charles University in Prague Yrjö Lauranto describes the atmosphere at the university as upset.

It happened at the university on Thursday mass shooting in which 15 people died according to the police including the suspected shooter and wounded 25.

Lauranto works at the university as a lecturer of Finnish language and Finnish culture sent by the Board of Education. The shooting happened right in the building of his faculty.

Lauranto himself was not present in the building on Thursday. The reason is that he has shared a study room at the university with three other local teachers and one intern. When one is teaching, the others work remotely.

The shared office is on the 4th floor of the building, where, according to Lauranto's information, the shooting started in the afternoon.

On Thursdays, his colleague has lessons in the room almost all day. Lauranto has not been able to contact him throughout Thursday.

“I also told my students that I usually don't pray. But now I have prayed. I direct my thoughts to this colleague.”

Lauranto describes the relationship between Finnish students and teachers as close. There are about 40 students in total.

He has been in contact with the students to make sure everyone is okay.

“The students are of course very upset by this, and of course we have tried to support them,” he says.

“You have to remember that all kinds of bad things happen in the world all the time. But we're not used to something like this happening in a European capital, so of course it raises emotions. However, the families of the victims here are the ones who suffer the most.”

Lauranto estimates that the faculty's main building is already closed due to police investigations on Friday. Friday was supposed to be the last day of classes before the Christmas holidays anyway.