Shooting of Prague | Today is a time of mourning in the Czech Republic

in the Czech Republic Saturday is a time of mourning due to the mass shooting in Prague on Thursday. Tickets are lowered to half-mast in official buildings and a minute-long moment of silence is held at noon.

Numerous candles were lit outside the main building of Kaarle University on Friday as a reminder of the tragedy. People had also brought flowers to the place. The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic also laid his own flowers Petr Fiala.

The 24-year-old student suspected of being the perpetrator shot 13 people inside the university on Thursday and finally killed himself. 25 people were wounded in the shooting, one of whom later died in the hospital, reported news agency AFP.

The suspected mass shooter went from one university classroom to another looking for people to kill, an eyewitness told a British newspaper For The Guardian.

25-year-old Master's student and journalist at Kaarle University Jakob Weizmann told the newspaper that he was taking a language test when he heard gunshots and screams. After that, he and the professor supervising the exam started piling chairs and tables in front of the classroom door.

Just a few minutes later, Weizman said he heard someone trying to open the door. Wezman believes this was the suspected shooter.

Weizman said that eventually the police evacuated him and the professor.

“When we walked out, there was just blood everywhere,” he described to The Guardian.

British newspaper According to The Guardian, the police shared more detailed information about the suspect on Thursday movements.

The police said that they first received a warning from a friend of the suspected man, to whom the man had sent a suicide message. After that, the police found a dead man in the suspect's home near Prague, whom they identified as the suspect's father.

After that, the police started looking for the suspected perpetrator and soon found out that he was on his way to one of the university's campuses.

The police began evacuating one of the campus areas in the afternoon after 2 o'clock local time. Shortly before 3 o'clock, shooting started in the nearby campus area, after which the police soon arrived.

About 20 minutes after the shooting started, the suspect killed himself.

The police said on Friday that they had identified all the killed people. According to the police, three foreigners were among the wounded, two of them from the United Arab Emirates and one from the Netherlands, reported The Guardian.

About the college shooting the suspected man is also believed to be behind another recent killing.

Police believe a gunman killed a young man and his two-month-old baby who were out for a walk on the outskirts of Prague last week. The police chief told about it Martin Vondrasek.

According to the police, the suspected Prague mass shooter had a gun permit and owned several weapons.

Czech Minister of the Interior Vit Rakushan according to the university shooting has no connection with international terrorism. The police said on Friday that they are investigating the motive of the act.

British newspaper The Telegraph the suspect was a history student who had shared violent fantasies on the messaging service Telegram before his crime. On the channel, he also spoke openly about his desire to carry out a school shooting.

In addition, he spoke in an admiring tone about other school shooters, such as the man who killed nine people at a school in Kazan, Russia.

According to the Czech police, the suspect was also inspired by a “similar event” in Russia, but the police did not provide more detailed information.

