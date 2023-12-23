Shooting of Prague | The Czech Republic fell silent for a minute to remember the victims

One of the victims was a lecturer in Finnish literature.

First church bells are ringing. After that, the entire Czech Republic fell silent for a minute at noon on Saturday to remember the victims of Thursday's mass shooting in Prague. In addition, flags were lowered to half-mast around the country.

“We are all trying to build heaven on earth, but reality showed us that evil is still among us,” said the Archbishop of Prague Jan Graubner at the memorial mass in St. Vitus Cathedral in the area of ​​Prague Castle.

Along with the students, the country's top politicians, including the president, had arrived at the fair Petr Pavel.

“Every person's uniqueness enriches and becomes a part of other people's lives. That's why these losses are irreplaceable”, the rector of Kaarle University Milena Králíčková said at mass, his voice breaking.

14 people died in the mass shooting and the shooter killed himself. In addition, 25 people were wounded in the shooting, one of whom died of his injuries in the hospital.

At the fair led the choir that sang David Eben, who is a musicology teacher at Kaarle University. Head of Faculty Lenka Hlávkováa mother of two, was one of those killed in the mass shooting.

BBCAccording to , one of those who died in the shooting was a Finnish literature lecturer at Kaarle University Jan Dlask.

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala said the BBC according to which the whole country is shocked by the horrible act.

“It is difficult to find the words to condemn this attack and at the same time to describe the pain and suffering that this nation is experiencing in these days before Christmas,” Fiala said.

Police investigates the motive behind the mass shooting. The suspected shooter is also believed to be behind another recent killing spree. Police believe a gunman killed a young man and his two-month-old baby who were out for a walk on the outskirts of Prague last week.

In addition, the police have found out that the shooter killed his father, who was found in the shooter's home near Prague.

According to the police, the suspected mass shooter had a gun permit and owned several weapons.

The crisis hotline is available in Finnish 24 hours a day at 09 2525 0111. In addition, the online crisis center Tukinet and Messed up chat.