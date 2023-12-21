Shooting of Prague | “People were crouching under the windows and part of your house” – Tuure Takala heard the shots and saw people fleeing

Tuure Takala, who traveled to Prague for his birthday, heard shots fired at the university and saw how people fled from the building.

For vacation A Helsinki native who traveled to Prague, Czech Republic Tuure Takala was visiting the museum while in the adjacent building at Kaarle University was shot on Thursday.

15 people, including the shooter, are said to have died. In addition, 25 were wounded.

Takala left the Rudolfinum museum on the northern edge of Jan Palach Park at around three in the afternoon local time. The first thing he noticed was the huge number of police cars.

“They stopped at the edge of the park with their sirens on, and the police wore bulletproof vests and helmets.”

Takala and his girlfriend, who was traveling with him, wondered for a moment what it could be. At the same time, they noticed that people from the neighboring Kaarle University were running out in a heap. The shooting took place exactly in that building of the Faculty of Philosophy.

“My girlfriend and I decided that now we need to get out and go to the hotel.”

They ran through Palachi Park. Soon, gunshots rang out from the university. Takala heard three single shots, which he assumed came from inside the building due to the echo.

On December 21, Tuure Takala was on vacation in Prague with his girlfriend.

“Yes, there was a small spike of adrenaline.”

Takala blinked as she ran towards the university building.

“There is a kind of balcony at the top of the building. I saw people running to the right corner of the building as seen from the park. When passing the windows, people crouched under the windows and part of the container.”

He also saw that there were people standing inside on the fourth floor of the building with their hands up.

A picture has been published on social media where several people are hiding crouching on a narrow ledge on the outer wall of the building.

“The air has been cold all day and it has been raining. Yes, people have had a real emergency when they have gone there,” says Takala.

People protected themselves against the outer wall of the building.

When the two jogged along the Charles Bridge, Takala heard three more shots from the direction of the adjacent Mánes Bridge. According to his estimation, these shots were fired outside.

Not all people moving outside immediately realized that a serious situation was going on at the university. When Takala and her girlfriend had reached about a block away from the university, people around them started running in the same direction as them.

After arriving at their hotel on the old city side, Takala and her girlfriend began to search the various local media for information about what they had just witnessed. It took a few hours for the adrenaline rush to level off.

On Thursday, the couple who came to Prague to celebrate Takala's 30th birthday mainly planned to go out to eat. However, they don't want the event to affect the rest of the holiday.

“Yes, there was a small concern that if you go to the city for an adventure, is it safe? But based on the news, it seems that the perpetrator was a single person.”