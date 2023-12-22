Shooting of Prague | IS: A Finnish literature lecturer died in the shooting

On Thursday, the university's Finnish teacher said that he had not been able to contact his colleague.

22.12. 21:44

The Czech Republic A professor of Finnish literature was among the victims of the mass shooting at Charles University in Prague on Thursday, says Evening News.

University lecturer Jan Dlask died of his injuries in hospital. The matter is confirmed to IS by Dlaski's colleague, who teaches Finnish language and Finnish culture at Kaarle University Yrjö Lauranto.

On Thursday, Lauranto told HS that he had not been able to contact his colleague, who was supposed to be teaching in the classroom almost all of Thursday. According to Lauranto, the colleague's name was on the list of victims, but he was apparently still alive.

At the time of the shooting at three in the afternoon, according to the university's website, Dlaski was giving a lecture on contemporary Finnish literature, says IS.

15 people died in the shooting in Prague, including the shooter.