Shooting of Prague | “I pray that I will survive” – ​​Student hid the shooter behind a door blocked with tables and chairs

Jakob Weizman said on the messaging service X that he had locked the classroom door before the shooter tried to open it.

21.12. 21:55 | Updated 21.12. 21:58

Another political science student of the year Mrázek was at the university library when an armed police officer yelled through the window for everyone to flee immediately. Mrázek then retreated to a windowless computer classroom with the library staff and 50 students.

Mrázek told the Czech news channel ČT24 about his experiences.

On Thursday, a shooting incident took place in the philosophy faculty of Charles University in the Czech capital, Prague, in which 15 people died. The shooter was also among the dead. In addition, there are 25 wounded.

The authorities said that the shooter was also among the dead. He himself studied at Kaarle University.

Students and teachers were instructed by email to seek shelter during the police operation, the British newspaper The Guardian says.

“Stay where you are, don't go anywhere. If you are in offices, lock the door and place the furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” the email read.

Student Jakob Weizmann published a photo on the messaging service X, where chairs and tables were stacked in front of the classroom door.

Weizman wrote in the photo that he locked the door before the shooter tried to open it.

“The shooter is dead, but we are waiting for the evacuation. I pray I make it out alive,” Weizman wrote.

In social several videos and pictures of panicked students were published in the media. In one video, students are squatting on the classroom floor. The sound of emergency vehicles and a shot can be heard in the background.

In the second photo, people are hiding on a narrow ledge on the outer wall of the university building.

Witnesses told the media that they heard “a lot of shots”.

About 200 students were evacuated from the university, the British public broadcasting company BBC says. An emergency evacuation point was set up at the concert hall across the street.

People were hiding on a narrow ledge on the outer wall of the building. Screenshot from a video uploaded to social media.

University professor Sergei Medvedev told the BBC having been in the auditorium when the shooting started.

I was so focused on my work that I didn't immediately understand what happened, Medvedev said.

“At some point, the special forces rushed in. They quickly searched the room and left […] they asked us to stay safe.”

“After an hour, another police force came. They put us on the floor, briefly searched and evacuated us from the building,” Professor Medvedev told the BBC.

in Prague resident Anna Ruščák told HS that she was at the bus stop next to the university at the time of the incident. He saw armed police and ambulances.

Rusčák thought then that maybe there had been a car accident nearby or something similar.

Rusčák was on his way to the doctor. He opened his phone after the doctor's appointment and only then found out what had really happened.

“My phone was full of messages. I would never have thought that something like this would happen in Prague. This is the safest place in Europe,” says Rusčák.

Charles the university belongs to the Erasmus program, through which many Finns also study at foreign universities.

Ambassador of Finland to the Czech Republic Pasi Tuominen told HS on Thursday evening that there is no information whether there are any Finns among the dead or wounded.

The Faculty of Philosophy at Kaarli University also has a Finnish language department.