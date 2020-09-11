There has been a discussion about ‘Bigg Boss 14’ for a long time. It is being said that this show will begin on October 4, but it is not yet known which celebrities will become members of Bigg Boss this time. Although the names of many popular celebs are in discussion this time. But the fans have come for the good news … Yes, the grand premiere of the show is going to be on October 4, which Salman is going to shoot two days before it. At the same time, it is also news that all the contestants are going to enter the Bigg Boss house on October 1 itself.

According to sources, Bigg Boss will be on air from October 4. Usually the premiere episode of the show is shot a day in advance so that the cloak of the contestants can be hidden, but this time the premiere episode will be shot three days. Let me tell you, recently a photo of Salman was fiercely viral, in which he was seen hitting the set of Bigg Boss.

Let me tell you, Salman Khan is taking a hefty fee of Rs 250 crore for the entire season of Bigg Boss-14. Bollywood Hungama wrote in a report quoting sources, ‘Salman Khan is the highest charging actor on the small screen. At the same time, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhey of Salman Khan will shoot in Mumbai only after shooting the premiere episode of Bigg Boss.