The letter from the REA party to Maurizio Fugatti after the order to kill the bear Kj1: “He should undergo a psychiatric evaluation”

For Gabriella Caramanica, national secretary of the party REA (Animalist Ecological Revolution), Maurizio Fugattithe president of Trentino Alto-Adige, is “the black plague“. This morning, Tuesday, July 30, the governor executed the demolition decree (signed yesterday) of thebear Kj1. It was considered an exemplary dangerousespecially after she had been identified as the person responsible for the attack on a French tourist, which occurred last July 16. After having located her through the radio collar, therefore, they shot. The animal rights associations they have protested so much that two of them, “Leal” and “Zampe che danno una mano”, have made it known that they have already deposited a precautionary measure against the decree to kill the bear. Gabriella Caramanica REA wrote a hate-filled note on the issue in which he asks justice for the slain plantigrade: “The umpteenth killing of a bear is unheard of and unacceptable. Kj1 was a female bear who until a few days ago lived happily with her three puppies which he wanted to defend from the presence of a stranger.”

REA’s letter against Fugatti

Gabriella Caramanica expresses herself in this way: “The Wild West judicialism with which the President of the Autonomous Province of Trento is acting must be stopped. Mr. Fugatti is hiding under the umbrellas of the League which should firmly condemn him and take the necessary distances from him. With these demolitions, Fugatti is only covering serious shortcomings of her administration unable to find solutions and above all innovative ideas to protect citizens, tourists and farmers and to relaunch a tourist area that can coexist with this species and even exploit it to create a local economy”.

And he continues: “Fugatti has ignored the TAR rulings boasting about his criminal ego. It should be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation for the serious form of narcissism that he is demonstrating to have, with a clear lack of empathy. We firmly hope condemnation by the Government. We cannot accept this abuse of power and office any longer. We also appeal to the Forestry Corps, Ispra and the experts who should intervene publicly. The bear was tracked down thanks to the radio collar and killed. It’s unworthy! How can foresters who should protect the environment and wildlife, in this case, even a protected species, lend themselves to this macabre game? The Federation of veterinarians itself has declared in recent days that the killing of Kj1 was unethical for the category. Those who acted will have to answer for their actions responsibility“.