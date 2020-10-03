Hamilton City’s bid committee, which is leading the race to host the Commonwealth Games 2026, has excluded shooting (shooting) from the proposed list of games. Earlier shooting was also excluded from the Birmingham 2022 Games. But due to pressure from India, it was included in it, which will be held in Chandigarh instead of Birmingham.Shooting has been a part of these sports every time since 1966 except 1970. Lou Frapporty, chairman of the Hamilton 2026 Games bid committee, confirmed at an online conference that shooting was not part of its proposal.

According to ‘Inside the Game.com’, he said, “At the moment I don’t think that shooting is part of these games.” The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also expressed interest in hosting the 2026 or 2030 season of these sports.