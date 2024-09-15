Former US presidential candidate Donald Trump is fine after a shooting near his residence, his campaign said Sunday.

“President Trump is safe after a shooting incident in his immediate vicinity. There are no further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung said in a statement.

The New York Post newspaper, citing police sources, reported that “two people exchanged gunfire outside Trump’s golf club and that the former president was not in danger.”

“Sources say Trump was not in danger,” the newspaper said.

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.