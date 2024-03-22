Home page politics

A shooting in a concert hall in Russia's capital Moscow is said to have left several people injured and dead. © Annette Riedl/dpa

There is talk of at least 12 deaths on social networks. A large fire can be seen on videos.

Moscow – According to media reports, there were shots fired with victims in an event center in the Moscow region. The Russian state news agency Tass reported deaths and injuries, citing eyewitnesses on site. The victims are said to be both employees and visitors to the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, the agency reports. There was initially no official confirmation of this. There is talk of at least 12 deaths on social networks.

The agency released footage of a large fire that allegedly broke out in Crocus City Hall, where a concert was taking place at the time. Footage of the building, a third of which is now said to be in flames and the roof of which is in danger of collapsing, has been circulating on social networks. There was also talk of explosions. Around 100 people could reportedly be trapped in the burning house. The background to the incident remains unclear. There was repeated talk of a possible “terrorist attack”. dpa