Nashville police have released surveillance video of the school showing Audrey Hale, the perpetrator of the Nashville shooting. The 28-year-old, a former student of the institute and a one-year graduate, killed six people including three children. In the footage she is seen wielding an assault rifle and, wearing camo pants and a red cap, she prowls the Covenant school.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

The police on Twitter also published a photo of the Honda Fit with which she arrived and the glass of the entrance door shattered by gunshots. After killing three nine-year-old children and three adults, 14 minutes into the shooting the girl, who was armed with two assault pistols and a 9mm and plenty of ammunition, was shot dead by police.