Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/24/2023 – 1:27 pm

Share



The Civil Police is investigating a shootout that left two dead and two injured in the early hours of Saturday, 24, in the capital of São Paulo. According to the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo (SSP-SP), the case was registered as an attempted and completed homicide by the 101st Police District, which requested help from the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection.

The SSP reported that four people were shot in the incident. Two of them were assisted by Samu on the spot, and the other two were taken to the Municipal Emergency Room Dona Maria Antonieta Ferreira de Barros.

By telephone, the Military Police said that the incident occurred at a nightclub on Av. Dona Belmira Marin, in the Grajau region. When the agents arrived at the scene, “two fatal male victims” were found and “two more individuals were initially rescued at PS Maria Antonieta, a man and a woman, who were later transferred to PS Grajau”. The two injured would have been rescued by popular people, according to the PM.

In a note, the SSP highlighted that the “recording of the facts is in progress”. “More details will be provided at the end of the BO (occurrence report).”























