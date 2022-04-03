Tuesday, April 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shooting leaves six dead in California

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
396
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Colorado shootings

Stock image.

The shooting occurred in downtown Sacramento. There are at least 9 injured.

A shooting occurred at dawn this Sunday in Sacramento, the capital of California (USA), left six dead and at least nine wounded, the Police of that city reported.

The shooting occurred in the center of the Californian city, at the intersection between 9th and K streets.

The Police reported on Twitter that the area between 9th and 13th and J and L streets is prohibited for the duration of the investigation.

Videos posted by users who were in the area show people running down the street as the sound of bullets can be heard in the background.

The part of downtown Sacramento where the shooting took place is close to the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings NBA basketball team plays, and is home to several bars and restaurants.

EFE

weather app logo

See also  Hazza bin Zayed congratulates the "Mother of the Emirates" for winning the award for the most influential figure in the field of women's rights for the year 2021

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shooting #leaves #dead #California

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Bucha after the trigger - "Hell of the 21st Century"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.