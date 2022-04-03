Shooting leaves six dead in California

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Stock image.
The shooting occurred in downtown Sacramento. There are at least 9 injured.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 03, 2022, 08:38 AM
A shooting occurred at dawn this Sunday in Sacramento, the capital of California (USA), left six dead and at least nine wounded, the Police of that city reported.
The shooting occurred in the center of the Californian city, at the intersection between 9th and K streets.
The Police reported on Twitter that the area between 9th and 13th and J and L streets is prohibited for the duration of the investigation.
Videos posted by users who were in the area show people running down the street as the sound of bullets can be heard in the background.
The part of downtown Sacramento where the shooting took place is close to the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings NBA basketball team plays, and is home to several bars and restaurants.
EFE
April 03, 2022, 08:38 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shooting #leaves #dead #California
Leave a Reply