Shooting leaves six dead in California

A shooting occurred at dawn this Sunday in Sacramento, the capital of California (USA), left six dead and at least nine wounded, the Police of that city reported.

The shooting occurred in the center of the Californian city, at the intersection between 9th and K streets.

The Police reported on Twitter that the area between 9th and 13th and J and L streets is prohibited for the duration of the investigation.

Videos posted by users who were in the area show people running down the street as the sound of bullets can be heard in the background.

The part of downtown Sacramento where the shooting took place is close to the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings NBA basketball team plays, and is home to several bars and restaurants.

EFE