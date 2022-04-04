At least six dead and twelve injured, some seriously, left a shooting recorded early Sunday morning in the city of SacramentoCalifornia, which prompted renewed calls in the United States for measures to combat violence caused by the use of firearms.

Kathy Lester, Chief of Police Department of the Californian capital, on the west coast of the United States, confirmed the death toll. At the moment no arrests.

The shooting occurred around 2:00 am local time after a “major fight” broke out in downtown Sacramento, near the local parliament and the arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team regularly plays, Lester said.

Shortly after 04:00 am local, lThe authorities had urged through Twitter to avoid the area of ​​​​the events“as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

According to Lester, the agents, who rushed to the scene after hearing the shots, were patrolling nearby. “There was a large crowd in the area. We don’t know if it was part of a club attendance or an event,” he said.

The Sacramento Police Department reported in a press release that, despite police response measures, “six victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.” In a tweet, the entity explained that “twelve victims are being treated in hospitals in the area.”

ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/lGhUJCnLWe — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Lester said there were “multiple shooters” on Sunday night and a “stolen firearm” was recovered at the site.

On Sunday morning, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told a news conference that some of those hospitalized were “seriously and seriously injured.” In addition, he called those with information about what happened to contact the authorities or provide evidence by a scannable QR code.

How were the events?

I saw a chaotic scene, police everywhere, bloody victims, people screaming and crying, saying, Where is my brother? Mothers crying and trying to identify who their son was

The newspaper The Sacramento Bee reported there was broken glass and police markers in the area of research over two blocks. Investigators use these markers to point out items of interest, such as bullet casings or other types of evidence.

sources cited by The San Francisco Chronicle indicated that the shots began in the context of a fight between people who were leaving the bars. “It was horrible,” community activist Berry Accius, who arrived minutes after the shooting, told local station KXTV.

In statements to Sacramento Bee, Accius said he was told by eyewitnesses that “suddenly people were saying there was trouble somewhere else, there was an altercation going on and then there was shooting and it wasn’t normal pop-pop-pop … it was artillery from high power,” he told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Chronicle also cites an unidentified woman at the scene who said she was told her husband was among the dead.

She explained that a stranger answered her husband’s phone when her daughter called, but that she could not find out what happened, despite waiting for several hours for the police to give her information.

“It seems like a lot of innocent people lost their lives tonight,” the woman told the Chronicle. “We haven’t gotten a response.”

“We must act”

We look forward to more information on exactly what occurred in this tragic incident, the rise in gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation.

“America once again mourns another community devastated by gun violence.or”, pronounced the president Joe Biden it’s a statement.

“We must do more than mourn, we must act,” said Biden, who reiterated his call for Congress to pass legislation to tighten restrictions on firearms.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he was having a hard time finding the right words to describe the tragedy. “The number of dead and wounded is something difficult to understand,” he said.

It is the latest mass shooting in the United States, where firearms cause an estimated 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

A laxity in the laws of access to weapons and the right to carry them guaranteed by the Constitution make attempts to reduce their circulation difficult, despite polls that indicate that a majority favors greater controls.

Three-quarters of all homicides in the United States are committed with firearms, while the number of pistols, revolvers, and other firearms continues to rise. More than 23 million guns were sold in 2020, a record number, and another 20 million in 2021, according to data compiled by the Small Arms Analytics website.

That number does not include so-called “ghost” weapons, which are sold unassembled and lack serial numbers, making them highly prized in criminal circles. In June 2021, 30% of American adults said they owned at least one gun, according to a Pew survey.

