Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Shooting leaves several injured at Denver's NBA title celebration

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 14, 2023
in Sports
Shooting leaves several injured at Denver's NBA title celebration


Denver, first NBA titleThe Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 4-1 and achieved their first NBA ring, led by their star, the Serbian, Nikola Jokic, who was declared the best player in the final.

The police have already released the first investigations.

Nine people were reportedly wounded by gunshots and a suspect was taken into custody in the US city of Denverafter a shooting near where the Nuggets they won their first league basketball title nba.

Three victims were in critical condition and the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the police said. Denver Police Department on the Twitter network.
what the police say

“Preliminary information indicates that multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving multiple people,” Denver Police said.

The shooting occurred about a mile (about 1.6 kilometers) from the Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday, ending a 47-season wait for an NBA title, and fans filled the downtown streets afterward to celebrate.

The champions beat the Miami Heat and they won the Finals 4-1 on aggregate. The suspect in the shooting also suffered a gunshot wound, the department added.

This was one of 290 recorded mass shootings in USA so far this year, according to the website Gun Violence Archive, a non-governmental group focused on gun violence.

With more firearms than people, the United States has the highest gun death rate of any developed country: 49,000 deaths in 2021, up from 45,000 the year before.
AFP

