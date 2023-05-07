There are reports of deaths and injuries after a shooting at a Texas mall. Nine people were hospitalized, according to police officials. The death toll is still uncertain. Witnesses told the Associated Press that they saw several victims, including some who appeared to be children. They also saw a police officer and mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the floor.

The shooting broke out at around 3:30 pm local time at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. A police officer who was in the area heard the shots at the mall and was able to “neutralise the threat,” according to the Allen Police Department. Local media reports say the suspect in the attack has been killed. “The officer involved the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called emergency personnel,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “There is no longer an active threat,” he adds.

The incident took place at the Allen Premium Outlets, located in Allen, a city of approximately 100,000 people. The Allen Police Department has asked people to avoid the area until further notice. The mall is open-air and has more than 120 stores. State Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that the shooting was “an unspeakable tragedy.”