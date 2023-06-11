United States.- At least nine people suffered wounds of bulletin a shooting happened in San francisco California.

The events occurred the Friday nightin it Mission District neighborhooddetails the means of communication Process.

Despite there are no detaineeshe San Francisco Police Department assured that “there is no threat for the population”.

Said Police department acknowledged through Twitter that the shooting attack “It appears to be targeted and isolated,” although no further details of how the events were provided were not provided.

It was specified that on Friday night there was a street partyorganized by clothing store Dying Breed, near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue, to celebrate its sixth anniversary.

And it was shortly after 9:00 p.m. when shots were firedwhich injured nine people.

The San Francisco Police Department assured that the prognosis is positive for all the injured people, who there is no one serious.

“Last night’s shooting in Mission is being investigated,” the statement said. San Francisco Mayor London Breedin a statement this Saturday, June 10.