The survivors were taken to the hospital; 2 are in critical condition and 2 are stable

A shooting in front of a residence in the city of Los Angeles, in the State of California (USA), left 3 dead and 4 injured early this Saturday (28.jan.2023). According to the police who responded to the call, the victims were in a car parked outside the premises, located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. The information is from the website abc7.

In an interview with the portal, Sergeant Bruce Borihanh reported that the local police began to receive several calls about the shooting around 2:30 am and the suspicion so far is that the group has rented the place for a meeting or a party.

The victims have not yet been identified. The survivors, on the other hand, were referred to a hospital in the region, with 2 being hospitalized in critical condition and the other 2 are stable.

American security agents are also trying to identify and retrieve footage from security cameras that may help in homicide investigations. As of this writing, police have no suspects.

MASS SHOOTINGS

According to the American website patchthe State of California has already had at least 6 mass shootings in 2023. On the 3rd (24.jan), 7 people were murdered in a mushroom farm, in the city of half moon bay. The suspect, identified only as Zhao, was a local employee.

On Sunday (22.jan), 11 people were killed during the Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. The holiday is important to Asian-American communities.

On January 16th, a family was murdered at the Central Valley. Police believe the murders were committed by members of a drug cartel in the region. Among the dead are a 17-year-old teenage mother and her 6-month-old son.