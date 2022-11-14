(Reuters) – A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late on Sunday left three people dead and two injured, university police said in a tweet, adding that the suspect was still at large and “armed and dangerous.”

University police identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones, as a suspect, and said several agencies were involved in an active search.

Jones was wearing a “burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes” and may have been driving a black SUV, officials said.

An email sent to the student body by the university’s vice president recommended that all students seek safety and follow shelter-in-place commands as the situation remained active.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence at US colleges and schools in recent years. The violence has fueled debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns in the United States, where the Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.

