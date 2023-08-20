Presidential candidate and former vice president of Ecuador Otto Sonnenholzner was shocked this Saturday (19) by a shooting near where he was having breakfast in the coastal province of Guayas.

“We just suffered a shooting in front of the place where I had breakfast with my family. Thank God we are all fine, but we demand an investigation of what happened”, he wrote on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The candidate added: “It hurts the fear and powerlessness that I saw in the eyes of everyone present. We can’t go on like this. Tomorrow we change course!”

In a video circulating on social media, the candidate is seen preparing to pose for a photo with a supporter at a restaurant, when shots are heard, and locals seek cover.

The police stated that they are gathering information “since there was a police chase, the results of which are available and will be communicated in due course”.

The incident comes at a time of heightened violence in Ecuador, which authorities attribute to organized crime linked to drug trafficking.

Ecuador closed the year 2022 with the highest rate of violent deaths in its history, recording 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Last month, Rider Sánchez, candidate for the assembly in the province of Esmeraldas, of the political coalition that supports Sonnenholzner, was assassinated.

Francisco Tamaríz, mayor of La Libertad, in the province of Santa Elena, located in southwest Ecuador, denounced having been the target of an attack against him on Friday night.

In this spiral of violence, on the 9th, the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was dedicated to the fight against corruption and drug trafficking mafias and who, days before, had denounced death threats allegedly made by Adolfo Macías “Fito”, the head of the Los Choneros criminal gang.