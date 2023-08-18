This Thursday, during the closing of the presidential campaign in Ecuadorthere was a shooting during the candidate’s journey Daniel Noboa, from the ADN alliance.

The events, according to local media, occurred in Durán, Guayas province, when the politician was traveling in a caravan. As reported by Radio Centro, Noboa’s campaign team said that the candidate is in good condition.

For its part, Ecuavisa assured that Noboa canceled the closing ceremony where he was going to give his campaign closing speech as security measures, but that it would be rescheduled in the next few hours in Guayaquil.

According to witnesses, ten detonations were heard while the caravan was moving.

The province of Las Guayas, in Ecuador, is one of the regions most affected by the wave of violence that is shaking the neighboring country.

Drug cartels have settled in this coastal province where most of the drug is trafficked.

This episode also occurs a week after the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, the candidate who was shot by Colombian hitmen as he was leaving a political rally in the city of Quito.

Ecuador lives tense hours prior to the presidential elections on August 20, where citizens will go to the polls to designate who will complete the presidential term for which the conservative Guillermo Lasso was elected (2021-2025).

Last May, Lasso dissolved Parliament, with an opposition majority, when he was preparing to debate and vote on his dismissal in a censorship impeachment trial against him for alleged embezzlement, which he denied. At the same time, he invoked the so-called “cross death”, contemplated in the Constitution, and requested the calling of extraordinary elections, thus shortening his term in half, so that whoever replaces him will govern until May 24, 2025.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME