A 13-year-old boy shot dead nine people and wounded seven more, most of them classmates at a Belgrade school. The authorities reported that it was a premeditated attack and that the suspect had a list of the victims he wanted to attack. Although the country has a strict gun ownership law, its storied past places it as one of the countries in the world where more civilians carry guns.

The authorities reported that the student who is in seventh grade was arrested after having confessed what happened and an investigation is underway to clarify the motives for the attack. Education Minister Branko Ruzic declared three days of national mourning.

So far it is known that the minor used two pistols that belonged to his father, which had legal permission, and also had two Molotov cocktails and three chargers with 15 bullets each.

Being the owner of the weapons used in the crime, the father of the minor was detained preventively for 48 hours and could be charged on suspicion of serious crimes against general security.

As the suspect is not yet of the legal age of criminal responsibility, 14 years old, who turns July 30, the minor could not be tried for the shooting, the Belgrade Superior General Prosecutor’s Office announced.

What is known about the alleged attacker

The alleged attacker was described as a model student, but recently he would have had bad grades in the history subject, in which he would have perpetrated the attack, first on the teacher and later on with his classmates.

“He was somehow silent, he seemed nice and had good grades. I didn’t know much about him, he wasn’t so open to everyone. I never thought this could happen,” said Evgenija, a classmate of the alleged attacker who managed to survive the attack. .

The youngest, 14 years oldHe said that he heard very loud noises, but he thought it was a game from his colleagues until he saw that a security guard fell to the ground and he realized that it was something serious, for which he escaped quietly.

People react after a 14-year-old boy opened fire on other students and security guards at a school in central Belgrade, Serbia, on May 3, 2023. REUTERS – DJORDJE KOJADINOVIC

According to the authorities, the minor would have waited to carry out his plan, in addition, he would have prepared a scheme with a map of the school that included the classrooms and the way in which he was going to carry out the attack.

After carrying out his plan, the same teenager called the Police to report what had happened and was finally arrested in the schoolyard.

Serbia: more weapons than people

Serbia is one of the countries where there are proportionally more weapons in the hands of individuals. For every 100 people living there, 39.1 own firearms, revealed the 2018 Small Arms Survey.

The same investigation put Serbia as the third country in the world where civilians own more weapons, behind only the United States and Yemen, since more than 78,000 people would have licenses to legally possess hunting weapons.

The history of violence would have an important weight. The western Balkan countries were awash in illegal weapons following the wars in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo during the 1990s, when ethnic conflict formed the former federal Yugoslavia in 1992, until its dissolution in 2003.

Since then, the Serbian authorities promoted nationalist policies and presented war criminals as defenders of their nation, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people in various shootings.

And while gun ownership laws are very strict in Serbia today, the number of people who carry guns is also widespread due to their violent past.

Several shootings have happened in that country since 1990, but the deadliest since then occurred in 2013 and left 14 people dead.

However, the latter is surprising because it is the first time that a minor is behind an act of such magnitude.

With EFE and Reuters