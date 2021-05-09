Two women and a fourth-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon in “Times Square” in New York, according to what the American city police announced, without it being immediately clear the motives of the attack.

A police spokesperson said that the shooting occurred shortly before 17:00 (21:00 GMT) at the crossroads between Seventh Avenue and 44th Street.

He added that the three injured were taken to a hospital in Manhattan and their lives were not in danger.

The police said that they had not arrested any suspects so far, noting that “the investigation is still ongoing,” without further details.

She added that she will hold a press conference in the evening.

In a tweet on Twitter, City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “Fortunately, the condition of these innocent bystanders is stable.”

“The police are chasing the perpetrators of this violent act and will bring them to justice. The flow of illegal weapons that reach New York must stop,” he added.

Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, Times Square was one of the most prominent tourist destinations in New York, but this square has lost much of its glow since all theaters were closed in March 2020 due to restrictions imposed by the authorities to combat the pandemic.