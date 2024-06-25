Shooting Incident | The police suspect two men of attempted murders against each other in Turku

A shooting incident|Men in their forties are suspected of firing several shots at each other in the car.

In Turku that happened at the beginning of last May shooting incident the preliminary investigation has been completed, the Southwestern Finland police say.

The police suspect two men of attempted murder against each other.

According to the police, the situation started on May 6 in Turku’s Hepokulla on Varkkavuorenkatu, from where three people in their forties who knew each other headed towards Tampere by car. In addition to the men, there was a woman in the car who was driving the car.

The police suspect that the men fired several shots at each other inside the car.

“In the preliminary investigation, it was specified that the shootings only took place on the Tampere highway at the Vahdontie intersection, where the police patrol finally caught up with the vehicle and the participants,” crime commissioner Tuomas Järvenpää says in the announcement.

One of the men was seriously injured in the situation and was sent to the hospital for treatment on the spot.

According to the police, the reason behind the actions was a dispute between the men.

“In the preliminary investigation, it turned out that the motive for the act was a dispute between two people, the reason of which, however, was not fully clear to the police,” says Järvenpää.

The woman driving the car is not suspected of a crime, and she was not injured in the situation.

In addition, firearm crimes are suspected in the case. The weapons used in the act were not licensed.