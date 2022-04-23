Four people, including a girl, were injured this Friday in a shooting that caused chaos in the north of the US capital and for which the Police are still looking for a suspect.

A man and a woman were seriously injured and a 12-year-old girl suffered a minor injury, while another woman in her 60s was slightly injured by a bullet that grazed her back, but did not need to go to a hospital.

The Washington Police were still looking for the person responsible for the shooting five hours after the event, which occurred andn a wealthy area between the Van Ness and Cleveland Park neighborhoods, where there are several colleges and where the University of the District of Columbia is located.

On his official Twitter account, Local police released photos of a 23-year-old man whom he said he was looking for for questioning in the shooting and whom he identified as Raymond Spencer of Fairfax. (Virginia), one of the suburbs of the capital.

The alarm in the city began after 3:40 p.m. local time (2:40 p.m. Colombian time), when the Police reported on their Twitter account that they were responding to the incident and that there was already a large police force deployed in the area.

The shooting caused a school in the area to block its doors, disrupted traffic on one of the city’s main thoroughfares, Connecticut Avenue, and prompted police to warn for hours that there was an “active threat” in the area.

Police teams armed with even semi-automatic rifles scoured the area, checking every corner of buildings and streets, and hovered over the area with helicopters.reported The Washington Post.

Although the cameras recorded the arrest of a young man in the area, the Police later clarified that this man was not related to the case.

“Normally, this is a quiet place. I’m still trying to process what has happened,” said Eduardo Bugay, a resident of the area who said he heard four gunshots and saw people running down the street, in statements to the Post. .

Police stressed at a press conference that they are still trying to find out where the shots came from and where the victims were.but everything indicates that they were very close to Edmund Burke High School, which had to close its doors with students inside for hours.

EFE