Saturday, April 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shooting in Vantaa | There was a shooting at the school, and soon the situation was in the eyes of the children – This is what the incident looks like in Tiktok videos

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Shooting in Vantaa | There was a shooting at the school, and soon the situation was in the eyes of the children – This is what the incident looks like in Tiktok videos

Hundreds of videos about events in Vantaa have been published on Tiktok. There are news, rumours, official statements, reminiscences, condolences.

In this story, 10-13-year-olds tell what Tiktok and his friends have told them about the school shooting in Vantaa. In social services, videos, rumors and sad messages have come up without even looking for them.

In Vantaa There was a shooting at Viertola school on Tuesday morning during the combined class of 6C and 6D. When the shooting started, there were two teachers and 38 students in the class.

Only a moment passed, and the case filled news websites and social media services. Information about the incident also spread among children.

#Shooting #Vantaa #shooting #school #situation #eyes #children #incident #Tiktok #videos

See also  Streets flooded, schools closed: Spain storm rages after heat wave
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What does Cruz Azul need to get into direct qualifying positions for the Clausura 2024 Liguilla?

What does Cruz Azul need to get into direct qualifying positions for the Clausura 2024 Liguilla?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result