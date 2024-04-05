Shooting in Vantaa | There was a shooting at the school, and soon the situation was in the eyes of the children – This is what the incident looks like in Tiktok videos

Hundreds of videos about events in Vantaa have been published on Tiktok. There are news, rumours, official statements, reminiscences, condolences.

In this story, 10-13-year-olds tell what Tiktok and his friends have told them about the school shooting in Vantaa. In social services, videos, rumors and sad messages have come up without even looking for them.

In Vantaa There was a shooting at Viertola school on Tuesday morning during the combined class of 6C and 6D. When the shooting started, there were two teachers and 38 students in the class.

Only a moment passed, and the case filled news websites and social media services. Information about the incident also spread among children.