Shooting in Vantaa | The victims are fighting for their lives, the suspect's previous school was not in the capital region – This was revealed about the shooting on Friday

According to Yle, the suspect's previous school was in a small town with a few thousand inhabitants in Uusimaa.

5.4. 21:34

POLICE gave new information on Friday about Tuesday's school shooting at Vantaa's Viertola school. HS compiled in this article what happened on Friday.

General: The suspect's previous school was in Uusimaa

I WILL the 12-year-old sixth-grader suspected of the school shooting previously went to school outside the capital region, but nevertheless in Finland.

Confirmed the matter for HS crime commissioner Kimmo Hyvärinen from the East Uusimaa police on Friday morning.

On Friday at noon, Yle told in more detail about the small town, with some thousands of inhabitants located in Uusimaa. At this stage of the preliminary investigation, the police do not say in more detail where the suspect previously lived and went to school.

The suspected shooter started at Viertola school in Vantaa at the beginning of the year.

The police say in their announcement that the preliminary investigation will continue actively over the weekend as well.

The victims are fighting for their lives

Both of the 12-year-old girls seriously injured in the shooting are still hospitalized.

The police have not yet been able to interview them in more detail. One of the girls was briefly interviewed by the police on the day of the shooting. The second victim has not been heard from at all.

“They can be consulted if the doctor allows it. They are fighting for their lives”, Hyvärinen said for HS on Friday.

Children see a lot of rumors about the shooting on Tiktok

Junior In the popular video service Tiktok, there are many videos circulating with the alleged names of the shooter and the victims, although neither the police nor the traditional media have published them.

The videos have spread facts but also a lot of rumors about, for example, the number of shots or the injuries of the victims. The videos that spread among children and young people also mourn the death and even defend the shooter.

HS interviewed seven 10–13-year-olds about what they know about the Vantaa incident and what this week has looked like through the eyes of a child.