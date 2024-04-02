Shooting in Vantaa | The emergency report came in at 9:08 a.m., the suspect was arrested in Siltamäki – This is how the events unfolded

One died and two were seriously injured in a shooting at Viertola school on Tuesday morning.

At 9:08 a.m

The emergency center receives a notification that there has been a shooting at the Jokiranta branch of the Viertola school in Vantaa and that there are injured people there.

The shooting took place in the school's Paviljonki building, which houses two classes.

9:17 a.m

The first police patrol arrives. The patrols who arrived at the scene immediately start giving first aid to the injured and looking for the shooter. The shooter cannot be reached from the school grounds.

One child died and two were seriously injured in the shooting. The injured have been taken to a hospital in Helsinki. The victims and the suspected shooter attended the same sixth grade.

A police car in front of Viertola school's Paviljonki building on Tuesday morning.

See also New Year | Fireworks caused at least three eye injuries in the Husi area Armed police officers at the Jokiranta office of the Viertola school on Tuesday morning.

Police cordoned off the school grounds after the shooting.

9:23 a.m

The first first aid unit arrives at the school. There will be a total of five first aid units and a medical unit with two doctors.

At the same time, ambulances are moved from Hyvinkää to the Vantaa and Kerava regions, so that other urgent emergency tasks in the region can be handled.

9:58 a.m

The police arrest a 12-year-old suspected of being the shooter in Siltamäki on the Helsinki side. The suspect is on foot. He is in possession of a licensed handgun, the gun license of which belongs to his close relative.

The child suspected of being the shooter was arrested on the street in Helsinki's Siltamäki. See also Column | Annika Saariko became a prisoner of her eloquence

At 12:20 p.m

When news of the shooting came, all 800 or so students and staff members of the Viertola school took cover inside. Soon after, other schools and kindergartens in the area also did the same.

At 12:20 p.m., sheltering in schools and kindergartens in the vicinity of the shooting site will be lifted.

Since the last decade, Finnish educational institutions have been training to protect themselves inside, for example, in case of this type of sudden violence.

Family members of Viertola school students gathered at the school after receiving information about the shooting. A little after 1 p.m., the police said that according to the police, the students were still at school.

At 14:00

At the school in Viertola and in the buildings of the city of Vantaa, mourning flags will be flown. A mourning flag is also scheduled to be held on Wednesday in all schools in Vantaa.

Correction 2.4. 9:58 p.m.: Contrary to the previous correction, the police have said that the suspect was a boy.

Correction 2.4. at 9:46 p.m.: The article previously stated that the suspect was a boy. The police have not commented on the gender of the suspect.

A large number of police patrols were called to the school.