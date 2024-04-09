Shooting in Vantaa | The consequences of the act can follow the 12-year-old suspect for years

It is possible that the suspected school shooter in Vantaa will be allowed to live in his own home. However, the events will probably not remain without consequences.

Vantaa the suspected school shooter may face consequences that will follow him well into adulthood.

The 12-year-old boy suspected of the school shooting is not criminally responsible, as the age limit is 15. However, a person under the age of 15 is basically liable for damages.

In practice, the suspected shooter may have to pay damages or compensation for suffering or both. However, the victims of the suspected shooter must first claim compensation.

Professor of insurance and tort law Olli Norros The University of Helsinki says that, in principle, the person causing the damage is responsible for compensation himself, not his parents.

“Parents can only be held responsible for damages if it is possible to show that the child's actions were in some way the result of the parents' negligence,” says Norros.

In many in this case, however, the parents pay for their child's damages.

If they do not do so, the liability for compensation remains in force. At the current interest rate, the annual late payment interest is around 10 percent. The money is collected in the foreclosure if the person liable for compensation has, for example, income from work.

In practice, the compensation amount is affected by, for example, the age of the perpetrator, the quality of the act, i.e. for example intentionality or negligence, and the wealth of the perpetrator. The family's wealth does not affect the compensation amount.

A child according to Norros, the aim is typically for reasonable, not full compensation.

However, the Viertola school shooting is a very exceptional event, and there are no similar precedents. Therefore, it is difficult to say what the compensation amount could be.

You can try to look for some kind of comparison point from the Koskela murder in 2020, when 3 16-year-old boys brutally murdered a friend of the same age. At that time, the parents of the murdered boy demanded compensation of 24,000 euros from the three convicted of murder jointly and severally, which the court also sentenced them to pay.

At the time of the judgment in 2021, the compensation amount in question was the maximum compensation according to the recommendation of HEVA, the advisory board for personal injury cases.

The police have not publicly disclosed whether the suspected perpetrator has, for example, a child protection client or whether child protection reports have been made about him. So it is not known what his living arrangements were during the shooting situation.

The case is currently being evaluated by the social authorities.

In practice, however, offenders under the age of 15 face either living at home, in a children's home or in a state school.

It is therefore possible that the suspect will be allowed to return to his home to live.

Commissioner for Children's Affairs Elina Pekkarinen according to the law, children cannot be placed outside the home as a criminal sanction under child protection or any other law.

Child protection cannot be part of the punishment, but it is based on the principle of promoting the best interest of the child.

According to Pekkarinen, when a serious crime is only being investigated, a child can be urgently placed in foster care on the basis of the Child Protection Act.

Urgent placement can be carried out, for example, in a reception facility operating in connection with a child welfare institution or in a regular ward of a regular children's home, where there is space.

The child's movement and communication can be restricted, and the phone can also be taken away from him.

If there is no fault in the child's home and parenting ability and he is estimated to be able to manage with the support measures of outpatient care, there are no grounds for taking him into custody, even if he has committed a serious crime.

In this case, the child can return to his home and go to school in a regular school.

Quite often, however, parents together with the authorities end up with another solution, says Pekkarinen.

In this case, the child will be taken into custody and placed in a foster care facility that best suits him. If the guardians or a child who has reached the age of 12 object to being taken into custody, the matter will be resolved in the administrative court.

According to Pekkarinen, a foster care place for those who have committed serious crimes can often be found in the five state schools (Vuorela, Lagmansgården, Sippola, Liminka or Sairila) or in two private schools: the Lauste family rehabilitation center in Turku or the Koulukoti Pohjolakodi in Muhos.

Pekkarinen expressed last week, his concern that there are no suitable placements for very violent children and young people in Finland.

The university lecturer is also worried about the same thing Virve Toivonen from the Department of Law, University of Helsinki.

Children's homes do have sections that are more strictly supervised, but according to Toivonen, it is questionable whether they are suitable for a 12-year-old child.

“Such wards often have much older young people, and they may have, for example, a serious substance abuse problem. These departments can be pretty wild places,” says Toivonen.

