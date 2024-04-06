Shooting in Vantaa | The boy tells what happened in his home class when the student shot behind the wall

The students thought the situation was a joke at first, says the sixth grade boy. He has been feeling strange the last few days, but it has been nice to come to school.

When 12 years old the boy shot three of his classmates at Viertola school, a regular sixth grade lesson was going on in the next class.

The boy who was in the class on the other side of the wall says that he did not hear any sounds from the neighboring class in his own class.

HS interviewed the boy and his father, but will not publish their names due to the sensitive nature of the matter. Their identity is known to HS. HS publishes their interview because it supplements the information about the events at the Viertola school and the aftercare of the crisis.

First the boy and his classmates had thought the situation was a joke told by fellow classmates. The mood in the class became serious as the true nature of the events soon became clear.

The classroom teacher closed the classroom door and all the students had to go to the back of the classroom and be quiet.

Students waited many hours at school to go home. Time was spent sending messages to families and talking with classmates, the boy says.

“A little annoying, scared and anxious.”

The children talked to each other quietly and wondered what had happened. The police also went to talk to the students.

In the end, the parents were able to take the children home.

Viertolan it was back to everyday life at school the next day. However, the boy's class did not go to its own classroom for two days, but was in another building.

There were a lot of crisis workers there, and events were handled according to the age level of the students in each class in the first lesson, the city of Vantaa said at the press conference.

Returning to school has not brought panic, but returning to everyday life has actually been a good thing, the boy says.

The boy describes that it has been nice to see his friends and that talking to the crisis workers has made him feel easier. Adults talked about “relaxing topics” and helped to think about something else.

The events have not come up much with friends. The most important thing for the boy has been to be able to just be with them.

Sometimes it has been difficult for him to be alone. Then the oppressive and scary thoughts have more easily taken over. Even though the boy says he knows this won't happen again, it's still hard to accept.

Especially the first couple of days “felt pretty terrible”, but the feeling has gotten easier.

“Every day feels strange because something like this has never happened,” says the boy.

On social media the boy has received a lot commemorative videos about the victims and rumors. In his opinion, most of the stories circulating on social media have been incorrect.

On the other hand, according to the boy, there has been something safe about it, that everyone in Finland talks about their school and shooting.

It has felt like getting support.

In the evenings, the boy has been doing nice things: watching TV, reading Jeff Kinney Diary of a Wimpy Kid –series and played car games.

Son The father hopes that with Viertola's shooting, there will be more talk about school bullying in Finland.

He believes that schools and parents could cooperate more to prevent social media bullying, for example.

“Even schools have a limit to how much they can do.”

