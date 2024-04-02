Shooting in Vantaa | Rumors are now rife on social media – The researcher does not consider social mourning to be a categorically bad thing

Rumors are rife on social media, although the authorities have not said anything about the perpetrator's motive or the reasons for the act.

In Vantaa The shooting incident at the Viertola school came to the eyes of young people on social media quickly on Tuesday.

The police have told, that one sixth-grade student died and two were seriously injured in the shooting at the Jokiranta office. A classmate of their same age is suspected of the crime.

A look at social media such as Tiktok, Jodel and Instagram reveals that rumors are rife, although the police have so far been tight-lipped about many details of the incident. For example, there is currently no information about the motive.

Multi based on social media comments, the young person reflects on how close the events hit him. In the messages, there are thoughts about, for example, “our age” and “the old familiar school building”.

Some wondered if they themselves could have been involved in a similar situation. Some also claim to have been there. Emojis are used a lot.

Speculation about the names of the victims, for example, is also widely seen by young people in the comment fields of Tiktok, although the information of anonymous accounts has not been verified. Many show their condolences using the alleged names of the victims. On the other hand, names are also asked to be removed, which surprisingly affects some of the commenters.

Police has not taken a position even, for example, to the genders of the victims.

Johanna Sumiala

Commenting easily gets out of hand in public mourning, says someone who has studied media and death Johanna Sumiala.

“Emojis, hashtags, rip messages – they go around very quickly. The reactions are very similar for celebrities and private individuals,” says Sumiala, who works as a professor of communication at the University of Helsinki.

In this case, the participants are also minors.

“In a certain sense, it's not in anyone's hands, and algorithms also play a role. If something evokes emotions, especially negative emotions, it spreads.”

Junior and the Chinese Tiktok, popular among young people, officially requires an adult. However, it is possible to circumvent the limits.

Many accounts that appear to be minors tag their peers in the comments. This is how information is spread and we think about how close the act came.

Searches that are currently popular in Tiktok will be available in the search field.

The application's search field also reveals what is of interest in the matter. If a certain topic is popular after watching the video, it pops up in the search field.

The search field showed searches related to the shooting after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. After 4 p.m., the name of the school also appeared in the search field, followed by the name circulating in the comments.

The videos did not seem to be violent, at least in the afternoon. Many showed, for example, the videographer's own face or pictures of the police and the news conference.

As the afternoon progressed, there started to be more and more foreign videos, for example in German and English. For example, the BBC's Tiktok video had received almost 500,000 views by the end of the afternoon.

In many in commemorative videos and writings, concern is expressed about the nausea of ​​young people. For example, in the anonymous Jodel, writing criticizing the cutting of young people and health care has been “boosted”, i.e. distributed to a larger group.

More people are worried about themselves or their young loved ones, whether they will really get help if they seek it.

The eyes of young people also get content on less public channels. For example, the messaging service Snapchat can be used for private messages and in groups, as can WhatsApp.

“As a media researcher I would see that it is important to remember patience and judgment. I don't think social mourning is categorically a bad thing. It offers a channel to show compassion – if no one reacted in any way, that would be terrible too,” says Sumiala.

He reminds that remembering the victims and their relatives is important for many – it's not just about expressing one's own grief.

On the other hand, for example, a singer Ariana Grande In 2017, an attack took place at a concert in Manchester, killing more than 20 people, some of them minors. According to the research screen, the victims were eventually relegated to a supporting role.

“It becomes commercialized if influencers turn grieving into branding. These are also transacting platforms”, Sumiala reminds.

It is also possible that the content is captured, i.e. transferred to a different use.

“For example, a hashtag is first a way to show sympathy, then it may turn against the victims. It's miserable and problematic. Trolling does not go away in such a case.”

MLL's expert Tatjana Pajamäki told HS earlier that right now you should be more awake than usual the child's or young person's use of social media.