Shooting in Vantaa | Police: The gun did not belong to a family member

The police say that they have made progress in the investigation of the shooting incident in Vantaa. Based on what the suspect said, he would have been bullied at the previous school.

Vantaa the gun used by the suspect in the school shooting did not belong to a family member but to a close relative, the police informs.

The weapon has been stored properly, and the suspect has obtained it without permission, the head of the investigation Marko Särkkä told HS on Monday.

“The gun has been properly stored in a locked gun cabinet at a close relative's house.”

Both victims are still hospitalized. The condition of the second victim is still critical, but one of the victims has already been interviewed over the weekend.

Events the traffic and the escape route are starting to become clear to the police, says Särkkä.

“According to the current information, the route has been chosen randomly. The suspect had no goal.”

The police arrested the suspect in Helsinki's Siltamäki near the elementary school about an hour after the shooting. The police now deny that the suspect threatened other people with a gun during his escape.

“It seems that there has been no threatening situation and there has been no threat with a weapon.”

Previously, it was widely reported that the suspect had threatened students on their way to school with a gun.

A separate criminal investigation has been launched into the fake weapon. According to Särkä, the police will, with a high probability, submit the criminal case to the prosecutor for prosecution after the preliminary investigation is completed.

Police is still extensively investigating the reasons that led to the act. The release mentions that the previously mentioned bullying is a very subjective and individual experience.

According to Särkä, the police are now trying to find out if, where and what kind of bullying has taken place.

“Bullying is a broad concept. We will find out what the concept entails in relation to all parties involved.”

According to him, was the suspect bullied at his new or old school?

“At the moment, it seems that the bullying happened at a previous school,” says Särkkä.

The suspect himself has previously told the police that bullying was his motive. He started at Viertola school in January. Before that, he went to school in a small town in Uusimaa.

The police do not agree to say which town it is.

According to Särkä, the investigation has not revealed any indications that the suspect had announced his intentions somewhere in advance.

The police ask that the investigation of the case be left to the police and that people respect all those involved in the case and their relatives.

After the Viertola shooting incident, various threats have been made to several schools located in the area of ​​the police department, which the police are investigating. All threats are taken very seriously.

The police insist that the threats were not even made as a joke.

12-year old the suspect shot three of his classmates at Viertola school with a revolver. They were all in the same sixth grade.

A 12-year-old boy was killed in the shooting. Two 12-year-old girls were seriously injured and are still hospitalized.

According to the police, the act seems to have been planned. This is indicated by the material that was found in the devices seized from the suspected boy's possession, such as a phone and a computer.

The police have so far been silent on the details of the case. At the same time, according to the police, there is also a lot of incorrect information circulating in the public.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the social authorities.