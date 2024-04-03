Shooting in Vantaa | “No wonder it happened like this” – Shooting young people shocks, but does not surprise

How can an elementary school student have a gun, ask the young people interviewed by HS.

How can this happen in Finland? Where does someone so young get a gun? Why aren't young people helped?

These are the kinds of things young people were thinking about in shopping center Dix in Vantaa on Tuesday evening, when HS asked them their thoughts about the school shooting in Vantaa.

The police suspect a 12-year-old of the murder of a schoolmate of the same age and two attempted murders at Viertola school.

The suspect was arrested at 9:58 a.m. in Siltamäki on the Helsinki side. The handgun used in the shooting belongs to a close relative of the suspected shooter.

15-year-old Vanessa Koskimaa and 14 years old Aino Siiskonen say that they know people who have been greatly affected by the events.

The two are at a school near the place of action, Viertola school. Koskimaa felt wild that the suspect escaped and could have come near their school.

“Finland is a safe country, it should be a welfare state. The idea that something like this has happened in Vantaa is terrible,” says Koskimaa.

“If an elementary school student can do this, what could a middle school student do?” Siiskonen states.

Vanessa Koskimaa (left) and Aino Siiskonen know people who have been greatly affected by the events.

Heidi Särkelä (left) and Vivian Lundberg are not nervous about going to school despite the shooting.

I suspected young age also made me think Vivian Lundberg16, and Heidi Särkelää17.

“Tragic that so young,” Lundberg reflected.

Neither of them has previously been afraid that a similar shooting would happen at their own school, and they are not worried about it now either.

17 year olds high school students Zainab Al-Abodi and Yezen Abed are satisfied that they are no longer in elementary school, because it seemed to both of them a more unsafe place than high school. Their school had violence in middle school and it was not addressed.

“It's no wonder that this happened,” says Al-Abodi.

According to him, even children can have to go through really tough things. In elementary school, there was, among other things, beatings and bullying, he says.

“The teachers just stood there with a cup of coffee in their hand and did nothing. Maybe if there are 800 students in the school, you can't care that much. How could you do something about this that is not just words?” Al-Abodi says.

According to Aleksi Kok, communication between students can happen without the teachers ever finding out.

Also 16-year-old Aleksi Kokki says that something always happens between the students that the teachers don't know about.

“Everything from barking to handling.”

Even the chef himself has been threatened with violence in a public place.

If you really wanted a gun, according to Kok, you could easily buy one through social media without asking the buyer's age.

Still, he is not excited to go to school.

Neither 16 years old Somaya Zreiki it's not scary to go to school, but it's scary what's happening to young people.

“How can a young person today have a gun? It should be seen that there is not.”

It seems to him that there is a lot of violence among young people: quarrels and stabbings.

“Everything is always somehow connected to bullying. Violence can happen at any time. Bullying should be addressed more and young people should be asked how they feel.”