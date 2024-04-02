Shooting in Vantaa | Many questions are still open – This is how the police explained what happened

At the press conference, the police answered questions about the Vantaa school shooting.

Immediately at the beginning of the press conference organized by the police it was revealed that Viertola school shooting is exceptional for one reason in particular: the student who confessed to the act is only a child. The suspect is 12 years old, i.e. sixth grader.

In previous school murders in Finland, the perpetrator has usually been an adult. The only exception to this is the Raumanmere school killings in 1989. In those cases, the perpetrator was 14 years old.

“It's rare,” the crime commissioner also stated Kimmo Hyvärinen at the event.

Noteworthy is also the fact that in this case, at least so far, no prior message or warning from the author has been revealed on, for example, social media platforms.

However, the police are still investigating whether there is one.

Police officers at the scene on Tuesday.

Hyvärinen emphatically stated that the police will find out all the facts related to the incident, even though the suspect is only 12 years old. The police will then consider later which parts of the completed preliminary investigation they will release to the public.

Because of the perpetrator's age, the case will not end up with the prosecutor or the court, because the age limit for criminal responsibility is fifteen years. The suspected student is now in the custody of the social authorities and is being questioned. The interrogations are videotaped.

Multi the question remained unanswered at the press conference held by the police since early afternoon. The police either don't know the answers themselves yet or can still tell you about the stages of the investigation.

For example, questions about how many classmates saw the situation and what was the root cause of the act were still open from the early afternoon.

According to Hyvärinen, it is a “shocking case” regardless, whether you saw the situation or not. According to him, we will find out later how many people were there.

When the first police patrol arrived, it was immediately clear that one of the victims was dead. The police kept the matter to themselves for a few hours because they wanted to tell the victim's relatives first.

In the previous ones in school shootings, the police have investigated very carefully where the perpetrators got their weapons.

It has also brought an indictment to the police responsible for gun licenses and finally a verdict for Finland at the European Court of Human Rights (EIT).

In the case of Kauhajoki, the crime commissioner received a warning in the Court of Appeal for negligent breach of duty when he did not take possession of the perpetrator's gun after seeing his online content glorifying school killings.

The EIT stated that Finland violated ten young people's right to life when the gun was not taken away from the school shooter despite alarming information. The EIT ordered the state to pay the family of each victim EUR 30,000 in compensation for the human rights violation.

Even now, on Tuesday, the police in Vantaa already hinted that a criminal investigation might start with how the student got his close relative's handgun into his possession. By law, weapons should be stored so that outsiders cannot access them.

The police still did not reveal what kind of weapon it was.