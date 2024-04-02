Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Shooting in Vantaa | Interior Minister Rantanen: “I can only imagine the pain and worry”

April 2, 2024
in World Europe
Shooting in Vantaa | Interior Minister Rantanen: “I can only imagine the pain and worry”

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps) and Education Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson described the school shooting in Vantaa as shocking.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) and the Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson describe the shooting incident at Viertola school in Vantaa on Tuesday as shocking.

“The day started in a shocking way. There has been a shooting incident at Viertola school in Vantaa. I can only imagine the pain and worry that many families are experiencing right now,” Rantanen wrote on the messaging service X.

“Shocking news from Vantaa. We are following the situation closely,” Henriksson wrote in X.

