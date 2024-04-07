Shooting in Vantaa | In the midst of grief, the mayor offers everyday life as medicine: “It is terribly important that the school continues”

The mayor of Vantaa is careful not to draw quick conclusions about the Viertola school shooting incident.

Viertolan after the school shooting, the mayor of Vantaa Pekka Timonen says his brain is still processing what happened.

The interview was conducted three days after the shooting by phone, because the mayor has been on annual vacation in Europe.

The holiday was abruptly interrupted by the events of Tuesday morning. Timonen immediately opened the computer and started holding meetings remotely.

As authorities, the employees of the city and the welfare area have taken care of the practical arrangements and the police have conducted an investigation after the shooting incident.

It is known that on Tuesday morning a 12-year-old boy shot three of his classmates of the same age in such a way that one of the children died immediately and two seriously injured were transported to the hospital. The police arrested the suspect about an hour after the incident.

Timonen gives simple advice.

“It is natural that everyone wants to quickly get an explanation of what happened and why it happened. However, I would be very careful to draw conclusions about the terrible act and event at this stage.”

Social media in particular has jumped right into rather narrow problem solving methods. For example, metal detectors have been proposed for schools.

“As far as I understand, metal detectors have nowhere been able to completely prevent school shootings,” says Timonen.

They also seem like a foreign idea in Finland's open society. Instead of easy solutions, Timonen highlights four perspectives on events.

In everything in its harshness, according to Timonen, the shooting incident showed, first of all, that schools in Vantaa have clear instructions on how to act. Pre-practiced procedures were also followed in schools and daycare centers in the vicinity of Vantaa.

“The lock-in happened with the precision of a watchmaker. It was comforting to discover that we have learned from history, and that we have been able to prepare for the worst.”

Cooperation between different authorities was smooth. That too had been practiced.

Timonen is the second to point out that school is an important and central part of Finnish society.

In the Viertola shooting case, people have been shocked by the exceptional youth of the perpetrator and the victims, but also by the place of action: a classroom.

“Our society is built through school. Children and young people learn a wide range of skills there that they need in life. That's why it shocks us when such a terrible tragedy happens at school.”

Timonen I think it is quite appropriate to discuss how important a place school is and how to take care of it.

“However, it is very difficult for anyone to promise that this would never happen or that there would be ways to completely prevent school shootings. So far, every shooting incident has been unique.”

The most devastating school shootings occurred in the early 2000s, and after them, official activities and preparedness were substantially intensified.

Nine people were killed at the Tuusula Jokela school center in 2007. The following year, 11 people died at the Kauhajoki school center. Both perpetrators were adults, and both killed themselves.

Vantaa the population is exceptionally young for a Finnish city, as more than half of the residents of Vantaa are under 40 years old.

Unicef ​​named Vantaa a child-friendly city. Timones is happy about the number of children and young people.

“It also means that early childhood education, schools and youth work play a central role in the city's operations.”

The city has its own security unit that works for the safety of schools.

Vantaa's youth service and the police, for their part, are present where young people spend time, i.e. on different platforms of social media. We want to reach those weak signals that could warn of problems.

Timonen the third of the listed perspectives is related to the flow of information.

“It is extremely important that issues can be discussed openly within organizations and with key partners.”

The world of adults can react quite slowly to technological innovations that children and young people adopt at lightning speed.

Recently, the city's civil service management discussed with an artificial intelligence expert what role artificial intelligence could play in schools.

“He said that you can think about anything, but the students already use it every day.”

Timonen's fourth point of view is related to how schools and homes could cooperate to promote responsible use of the internet and social media.

“How would we create an atmosphere where children's use of social media and the internet would be controlled and responsible? So that the worst things on social media don't come to children's eyes.”

In no case does he claim that Viertola's shooting was caused by a cell phone. However, the Internet is the place where young people and children exchange information.

“That's the reality. The essential thing is how to deal with it”

Vantaa the mayor wants to tell the children's parents and everyone else that Vantaa is working hard for the schools. The management group just thought about how essential it is that the children's everyday lives are no longer disrupted.

“It is extremely important that school continues and everyday life continues.”