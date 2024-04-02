Shooting in Vantaa | Dozens of people mourned at Viertola school: “Sad and really empty feeling”

The people who brought candles to the school were shocked and sad, especially because of the young age of those involved.

Viertolan On Tuesday, many candles were brought to the school's Jokiranta office to remember the victims of the school shooting. At seven o'clock in the evening, there was a constant flow of people.

One 12-year-old student of the school died and two others were critically injured after a student of the same age shot them on Tuesday morning.

People were quietly looking at the candles, some of them were clearly moved as they took their candles to the others. Discussions were held in hushed tones.

“Sad and a really empty feeling”, says the person who has come to remember Elisa Kreen.

She lives nearby with her husband and small child. Even though Kreen doesn't know anyone who went to Viertola's school, the events seem very close to him.

Previous school shootings come to mind, especially the Jokela school shooting from 2007, and the shock they caused, he says. Similar feelings surface even now.

“I couldn't imagine that something like this could happen today and so close, even to elementary school children.”

The news about the school shooting touched Elisa Kreen deeply.

Candles several families with school-age children are visiting. There are also middle school age friends there. The expressions are serious.

Despite the rain, many stand there for a long time. The crowd is slowly changing.

Cars are constantly driving on the small road in front of the school.

The presence of the police is no longer strongly felt at the school. Only the wooden building where the shooting took place is cordoned off with police tape. There are still a few police cars at the scene, but no police officers are seen with the mourners.

In addition to candles, flowers and other souvenirs had been brought to the place.

The flag was at half-mast in the school courtyard.

After hearing about what happened Sliced ​​Polish chicken planned to light the candle only in his home yard at first, but finally decided to bring a candle to school as well. Coming to the place seemed important to him.

The school is familiar to Puolakanaho, because her own child attended it for a while years ago.

“How can something like this be allowed to happen? The events indicate a bad feeling. It's shocking how young children are involved,” he reflects.

Sirpa Puolakanaho brought a candle to the school to remember the tragedy.