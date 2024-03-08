Following complaints of poor action by the authorities, an investigation was ordered for the city government, according to which The actions of the local police are being defended. Which caused cries of “cowards” to be heard in the audience and many relatives of the victims to leave the session in the municipal council, according to an article in the media. Univision.
In his report he assures that “the agents showed immeasurable strength and sensible thinking in the face of the situation.” He even accused family members who showed up at the scene of hindering efforts to establish a chain of command because many police officers had to control parents trying to enter the building. The relatives reacted angrily and tearfully rebuked the report.
What happened in the Uvalde massacre, in Texas?
Although the attacker was shot dead by members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, different anomalies were revealed that affected the case and that, In the opinion of the family and various authorities, they could have achieved a lower number of victims.
A report, released in January, indicated that there had been serious deficiencies on the part of the authorities. For example, it was assured that several of the children slowly died while waiting for help which came too late because no one took charge when the authorities entered the school.
And it is that poor coordination was reported that led to a failure in the emergency response For example, officers had been wrongly taught that an active shooter incident could easily escalate into a hostage crisis.
#Shooting #Uvalde #Texas #happened #police #officers #responded #incident
Leave a Reply