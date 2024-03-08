In May 2022, an 18-year-old young man broke into a school in Uvalde, Texas, with a semi-automatic rifle and fired, leaving 21 dead and 17 injured. Although shootings are unfortunately not uncommon in the United States, this one drew attention because It was concluded that the authorities did not follow the protocols, causing a greater number of victims. However, a new report is clearing the police officers.

Following complaints of poor action by the authorities, an investigation was ordered for the city government, according to which The actions of the local police are being defended. Which caused cries of “cowards” to be heard in the audience and many relatives of the victims to leave the session in the municipal council, according to an article in the media. Univision.

According to the report of an investigator hired by Uvalde authorities, city officers did not violate policies, even praising their actions during one of the worst school massacres in US history. According to his conclusion, although there were communication problems and lack of training, The agents had no way of knowing what was actually happeningso they are not responsible for not having acted more quickly.

In his report he assures that “the agents showed immeasurable strength and sensible thinking in the face of the situation.” He even accused family members who showed up at the scene of hindering efforts to establish a chain of command because many police officers had to control parents trying to enter the building. The relatives reacted angrily and tearfully rebuked the report.

It is alleged that the officers did not act in time. Photo:AFP Share

What happened in the Uvalde massacre, in Texas?

Although the attacker was shot dead by members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, different anomalies were revealed that affected the case and that, In the opinion of the family and various authorities, they could have achieved a lower number of victims.

A report, released in January, indicated that there had been serious deficiencies on the part of the authorities. For example, it was assured that several of the children slowly died while waiting for help which came too late because no one took charge when the authorities entered the school.

And it is that poor coordination was reported that led to a failure in the emergency response For example, officers had been wrongly taught that an active shooter incident could easily escalate into a hostage crisis.